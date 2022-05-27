iPipeline expands features on SSG Digital platform

The SSG Digital cloud-hosted authoring services aim to provide insurers with more "control and simplicity" when making proposition changes on the platform, while allowing for quicker self-managed release cycles.

The platform has been designed to integrate with an insurer's existing technology ecosystem, with protection providers in the UK already using the new tools.

Chris Samuel, business operations director at iPipeline, explained that the ability for insurers to be able to speed up their reactions to market movements, "whether through competitive pressure, opportunity, or a changing risk landscape, is vital."

"Our insurer partners have already shown huge enthusiasm for this new range of hosted services, with a recent deployment evidence of the revolutionary impact we think they will make."

"Ultimately, enhancements such as these are part of our mission to build a more efficient, innovative market," he added.