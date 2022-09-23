iPipeline enters into partnership with Plannr

As part of the partnership, Plannr will integrate iPipeline's AlphaTrust process digitisation and e-signature platform in a bid to improve its service to clients.

By using iPipeline's platform, Plannr will be able to create digital signature processes for its users and speed up client administration.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: "As advisers look to become more efficient, save time, and reduce costs for their businesses, they will increasingly turn to technology for support."

"Plannr is designed to enable advisers to do business better, and with the integration with AlphaTrust, the system will enhance and speed up our seamless, digital processes for users."

"This integration will help firms improve their service to clients. Week-long paper and signature processes can be replaced and completed in an instant, through an easily configurable workflow that can be deployed quickly - saving time and effort both within the business and for its clients. What is more, it delivers a full audit, evidencing what activity is done when and by whom," he continued.

Nick Harper, director at Plannr Technologies, added: "By using AlphaTrust's enhanced capabilities, Plannr users can add electronic signatures to documents with a couple of mouse clicks."

"With the pricing model AlphaTrust offers, we have removed monthly service fees and implemented a simple pay-as-you-go charge, this is a radical change from the alternate offerings available."