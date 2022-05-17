James Turnbull: Adoption of insurtech is not 'all or nothing'

The use of technology within the insurance space is picking up a head of steam and the protection space needs to better utilise these developments in the smartest way possible to better provide cover to clients, writes Reassured's chief digital officer, James Turnbull.
The term ‘insurtech' has seemingly been regarded as a meaningless industry buzzword, lacking any real substance. But increasingly, as the technology has progressed and adoption becomes more and more common, the term now represents a growing group of digital technologies that can improve the speed and efficiency of customer facing, underwriting and back-office processes. Ultimately, in the case of the life insurance and protection sector, using insurtech can help more customers get access to the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.