The need for provider autonomy on policy admin systems

An important factor in the modernisation strategy for PASs is provider autonomy from the vendor. While software as a service (SaaS) agreements with PAS vendors reduce the load on internal IT and ensure the PAS stays up-to-date and managed, providers need the capability to configure products themselves or work with system integrators and third parties, increasing agility and accelerating product development. Many providers have outdated legacy systems needing replacement, if they're to take advantage of the benefits artificial intelligence (AI) can bring to reduce costs, improve efficienc...