COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Clearing the Path Back to Work with Vocational Rehabilitation

Vocational Rehabilitation is still not a widely accessed product in the UK. Is there an understanding of the services that can be accessed to get IP and PMI claimants back to work?

Within PMI, value-added services given to employers and products that focus on prevention, and what support is offered and accessed for those waiting to return to work? Support is provided to parents that have taken maternity with "keeping in touch" days, so what about employees that have taken an extended leave due to health?

This content was originally broadcast as part of the COVER Health & Wellbeing 360 event on 29 February. You can read all the write-ups from the broadcast here.