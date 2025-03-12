Cirencester Friendly pays out £10m in 2024

Income protection (IP) provider, Cirencester Friendly, paid out more than £10 million in benefits to members in 2024, compared to £9.3m the previous year.
The total pay out includes all benefit payments for IP, My Extra Benefits and Children's Critical Illness Support. Cirencester paid out 95.8% of claims– the same as the year prior – and the total number of claims considered increased by 15%, with 1,414 IP claims considered and 1,354 claims paid. In 2024, 60 claims were declined, more than half of which were turned down as the claimant had continuing income, while the rest were declined due to non-disclosure, no proof of income, another insurance policy coming into effect or unemployment. The primary reasons for claiming were muscul...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.