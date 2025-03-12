Cirencester Friendly pays out £10m in 2024

The total pay out includes all benefit payments for IP, My Extra Benefits and Children's Critical Illness Support. Cirencester paid out 95.8% of claims– the same as the year prior – and the total number of claims considered increased by 15%, with 1,414 IP claims considered and 1,354 claims paid. In 2024, 60 claims were declined, more than half of which were turned down as the claimant had continuing income, while the rest were declined due to non-disclosure, no proof of income, another insurance policy coming into effect or unemployment. The primary reasons for claiming were muscul...