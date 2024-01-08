Only 40% of employees with cancer satisfied with return-to-work programme

Working To Wellbeing's Window to the Workplace research, which surveyed 529 UK line managers and 108 people who have or have had cancer in the workplace, found that satisfaction with phased return-to-work programmes fell to one third (32%) for employees aged over 55, compared to almost two-thirds (63%) of those aged under 35. Just 40% of respondents were satisfied with the level of personalisation of their return-to-work programme, which dropped to 25% for those aged over 55. The research found that over half (58%) of line managers believe it is HR's responsibility to manage a return-...