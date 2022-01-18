Jo Throp: Neurological conditions require a specialist approach

In December last year, challenger insurer Guardian announced a new partnership with neurological occupational therapy provider, Krysalis Consultancy, for its critical illness claims service. Offered through Guardian's HALO claims service, the Neuro Logical service includes specialist advice and support to navigate challenges of a neurological diagnosis, for those living with Parkinson's disease, motor neurone disease, and stroke survivors, or those who have incurred injuries to the brain, spine,...