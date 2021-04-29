An Audience With...Vitality: Part Three

COVER talks to Karl Hewstone, director sales and adviser development at Vitality, about the inherent complexity of business protection and how advisers can approach this

Our 'An Audience With...' series resumes with a three-part video interview with health and protection insurance provider, Vitality.

In part three, COVER speaks with Vitality's director of sales and adviser development, Karl Hewstone, about the complexities involved for advisers in accessing the business protection market and how advisers can establish a need for the product.

Watch the interview below:

You can also watch the first two parts of this series which cover the impact of the Covid pandemic on business protection and the resulting opportunities available for advisors.