An Audience With...Vitality: Part One
Business protection in a pandemic
COVER talks to Karl Hewstone, director sales and adviser development at Vitality, about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business protection
Our ‘An Audience With…' series returns with a three-part video interview with health and protection insurance provider, Vitality.
In part one, COVER speaks with Vitality's director of sales and adviser development, Karl Hewstone, about the impact the pandemic has had on the business protection space, the issues of vulnerability this has created and what the impact will be on demand for the product going forward.
Watch the interview below:
In part two, COVER asks Karl about the opportunities for advisers in business protection, coming soon.
