The Exeter launches product enhancements

Provider, The Exeter, has made several changes to its protection proposition, including the launch of a multi-benefit application system.
The new multi-benefit platform – which is available to advisers looking to write income protection (IP) and life insurance with The Exeter - will allow users to see multiple quotes at once whilst automatically carrying details through to application. Through this process, advisers will receive visibility of ratings, exclusions and medical evidence requirements upfront. Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, said: "The experience has been designed to be intuitive, providing advisers with information about ratings, exclusions or any further information needed...
