Kevin Carr: 'I still think we've only scratched the surface'
The Big Interview
Jennifer Wallis sits down with Kevin Carr for an in-depth chat about his IPTF tenure, the long-lasting power of Seven Families and the future of protection post-Covid
Kevin Carr is probably the protection industry's most well-known publicist. His career spans over two decades, but Carr says he "fell into PR" after spending the early stages of his career working in financial services. He started out - as a "spotty 18-year-old" - working on the tills at Nationwide Building Society. It was long until a young Kevin noticed how the nearby financial adviser had what he deemed to be "the coolest" job - not constrained to the monotony of the usual nine till five, and...
More on Individual Protection
Expanded Sesame Bankhall protection panel goes live
Total of 16 providers
Tony Müdd: The benefits of signposting and why SJP acquired Future Proof
‘Either write it or refer it. Do not ignore it’
Quilter Financial Planning grows protection business 10%
‘Renewed focus’
Ian Sawyer: 25 years of being a protection broker - part one
'We've seen a lot of changes over that time'
HSBC Life launches Square Health virtual care support
Free for protection policyholders