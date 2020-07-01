Seven Families
Seven Families launches 'finvincibile' test and confirms project end date
The Seven Families project has launched an online financial vulnerability test for the public to highlight the potential need for income protection.
LifeSearch chief Baigrie outlines future growth plans
Fiona Murphy catches up with LifeSearch's chief executive Tom Baigrie for the definitive interview on his firm's growth plans and his views on the protection market
Insights: How are providers using technology to make advisers' lives easier?
Justin Taurog looks at the technological tools providers are using
Seven Families helps to increase adviser IP activity - poll
Seven Families, the charity-led campaign with Disability Rights UK, has ‘considerably helped to raise awareness of income protection' (IP) amongst advisers, according to an adviser poll.
Protection: Using different platforms for customer engagement
Roger Edwards discusses how employing different communication platforms, such as live streaming apps, can engage protection customers.
Seven Families gears up for #ForAllTheCarers action day
The Seven Families campaign is preparing for its #ForAllTheCarers action day with support from firms in the protection industry.
Seven Families to hold #ForAllTheCarers action day
Seven Families will hold a social media based action day on 29 October 2015, to raise awareness of the financial impact of long term ill health.
Seven Families urges industry to take part in social media 'Action Day'
Seven Families is urging providers and advisers to participate in a social media ‘Action Day' on Thursday October 29th.
Advisers must take Seven Families global - McLoughlin
Roy McLoughlin of Master Adviser has urged an international forum of advisers to raise awareness of the crucial role of income protection and to take the Seven Families campaign global.
Insurers launch 'Income Protection Matters' campaign
Aviva and Friends Life have launched a campaign to promote income protection called 'Income Protection Matters'.
Seven Families' Tracey Clarke: 'It's not just about money'
Tracey Clarke, the first beneficiary of the Seven Families project, discusses the value of the support she has received.
Seven Families announces seventh family
Seven Families has revealed the seventh family to benefit from the campaign, the Knights from Newcastle.
Adviser in the Antarctic is first Seven Families ambassador
Patrick McIntosh, the financial adviser who trekked to the South Pole after repeatedly beating cancer, has been appointed the first ambassador for Seven Families.
Pink advisers raise £8,000 for Seven Families
Mortgage and insurance distribution company Pink has raised £8,000 for the Seven Families project.
LV= raises £3,000 for Seven Families
LV= has announced that its pledge to donate 77p to Seven Families for every Flexible Protection Plan (FPP) income protection application it received has raised £3,000.
Protection market grows by 4.1% - Swiss Re
The protection market has seen widespread growth, increasing by 4.1%, Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2015 report has found.
Seven Families launches montage video
The Seven Families Campaign has launched a montage video of the families involved.
Seven Families announces fifth family
The Seven Families campaign has announced the latest beneficiary of the campaign, Graeme Snell, who had worked as a health and wellbeing practitioner.
LifeSearch announces awards winners
The winners of the annual LifeSearch online awards have been announced with LV= winning five awards including best overall provider.
LV= donations for Seven Families
LV= will donate 77p to Seven Families for every valid Flexible Protection Plan (FPP) income protection application received.
Seven Families reports rise in IP enquiries
Seven Families has reported that the protection industry saw a rise in income protection (IP) enquiries towards the end of 2014.
Injured police officer helped by Seven Families
A police officer who was paralysed in a motorbike accident at the beginning of a holiday has been announced as the next beneficiary of the Seven Families campaign.
Seven Families: Tracey's story
Tracey Clarke, who was unable to work after losing most of her sight, tells COVER how the Seven Families campaign has changed her life so far.
Seven Families announces third family
Seven Families has announced that the Pickfords, whose main breadwinner Paul Pickford was unable to work after suffering a stroke, is the third family for its campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of income protection.