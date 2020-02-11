IPTF launches new Seven Families campaign

Two short summary videos released by industry body to relaunch campaign

Last year we reported on Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) plans to reignite the Seven Families campaign.

The original project, which officially ended in July 2016, was a charity-led campaign (Disability Rights UK) which paid a tax-free income for one year to seven people who had lost their income due to illness, injury or disability.

Titled ‘Do you remember… Seven Families?', the new campaign, aimed at advisers and available for anyone to use freely, will see a number of short, new videos throughout the year using footage of the original families to highlight important topics such as mental health, counselling, ‘it won't happen to me', returning to work and the role of the adviser.

Launched today, two new summary videos can be watched below.

Seven Families project set out to raise awareness of the financial impact of long-term illness; to help real families facing financial meltdown and to demonstrate the value of independent living support, rehabilitation and counselling, through trying to help people get back to work.

Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) said: "The Seven Families project was one of the greatest promotions of protection insurance that our industry has seen. As well as highlighting the importance of income protection it also highlighted just how incredibly valuable the additional support services are to claimants. Given the income protection market has seen growth year on year since its launch and that the project is still discussed so heavily today, it makes perfect sense to see it revisited. Personally, I'm incredibly excited to see the new material and to present to both our advisers and customers.

PDG collaboration

The IPTF also confirmed it will be working on several initiatives alongside the PDG throughout the year, starting with a project to improve how income protection works for people with varying incomes, such as gig economy workers.

The two industry bodies will also seek to develop an ongoing ‘approved adviser list' for income protection.

Knowles added: "The PDG are proud to be working closely with the IPTF on a number of initiatives and to be providing guidance from the adviser market. Insurers supporting the IPTF are clearly demonstrating that they class income protection as a priority for the financial security of customers. The whole basis of our industry, is providing financial security when people need it the most, and the IPTF's actions use the knowledge and experience of experts to practical use and benefit for the customer."

Training and radio days

The IPTF also confirmed it will be launching a series of podcasts which will include interviews, sales tips and how to overcome objections when recommending IP, plus it added that its website will be regularly updates with independent content which can be used as training materials.

The industry body, which recently carried out 15 radio interviews involving Tracey from Seven Families and freelance money expert Kara Gammell, reaching 2m listeners, also confirmed a second radio day is planned for later in the year.

At the end of last year, the IPTF presented the first ever Income Protection Champion of the Year award to COVER. The industry body has also confirmed that this award, which can be won by any individual or organisation working in the IP sector, will continue in future years.