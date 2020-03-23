Do you remember Seven Families? Mental health video
'When physical health suffers, mental health can suffer too'
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) releases video focusing on mental health for new campaign
Last month we reported that the IPTF had relaunched its hugely successful Seven Families campaign which drew attention to the priceless additional benefits availalable through income protection policies. The campaign granted income protection payouts to seven families in need for a year and documented their experiences. The latest video in the new series, which rounds up existing footage from the project, focuses on the mental health benefits of income protection. Watch it below.
