Speaking to IPTF co-chair Jo Miller, Clarke expressed regret over cancelling her income protection cover during a period financial hardship, which left her family vulnerable and needing to revaluate its financial dependencies.

During this time, her family made the tough decision to cancel their protection policies as they prioritised "keeping food on the table".

However, having cover in place would have been particularly useful to Clarke after she lost her eyesight unexpectedly, forcing her out of work. When her partner Tim became redundant and the family faced bankruptcy, she said they "seriously regretted cancelling those policies" that could have kept them afloat.

Looking back in hindsight, she said she would have rather given up the family car or even downsized her home instead of cutting the protection policies.

"Hindsight is cruel, it's really cruel, Seven Families gave us a taste of what a difference cover would have made had we kept all those policies in place, maybe we wouldn't have needed all of them, maybe we were a bit naïve or gullible, but looking back, we could've maybe consolidated things better," Clarke explained.

Clarke's advice to advisers looking to sell income protection to customers is help them understand the policies they take out and exactly what it means as well as the additional benefits it offers.

"We didn't understand what we were doing or what the policy we were taking out was, we went into it blind. From the Seven Families project, what I didn't realise was that there is a wealth of resources out there of real personal stories, surely, they have to be more powerful than quoting a load of statistics at people or just talking jargon" she said.

Clarke stated that advisers should draw on the Seven Families material and use the "real person" element to help spread the importance of getting more families and individuals covered.

"We knew about the financial assistance that income protection provides but what was more surprising was ‘the other stuff' that came with the policy," she said.

Clarke was able to access the additional benefits provided by income protection through participating in the Seven Families project.

"Through income protection you also get access to such as medical insurance, medical services that are not available on the NHS, a case manager who would be able to support individuals through recovery and medical scans and appointments which would only be available through private channels."

"The money, yes of course it matters, but the other stuff matters almost more," Clarke concluded.