Seven Families: The true value of additional support services
‘Do you remember… Seven Families?’ returns
Latest video in series focuses on the extra support services provided though income protection policies
"Rehab… is… my… job," says stroke survivor Paul Pickford at the start of the latest instalment of the IPTF's ‘Do you remember… Seven Families?' video series [watch it below].
Each of the seven families featured in the original campaign had lost their income due to illness or accident, which meant they were unable to continue working.
Following on from a mental health focus and one titled ‘It could happen to you', the next in the series focuses on the extra support and rehabilitation services provided to income protection claimants and their families.
Alongside Paul and his wife Vicky, the video hears from Tracey and Tim Clarke, The Snell Family and Paul Norbert, among others, who explain how services such as physiotherapy, vocational help and mental health counselling helped them.
Watch the full video below.
The original Seven Families campaign saw seven real families, who had lost their income because of an illness or accident, receive income protection (IP), including all the additional benefits.
Funded by a range of insurers and backed by Disability UK, the project has been widely credited for contributing to the growth of the IP market in recent years.
