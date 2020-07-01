Rehabilitation
Return to work rehab: Who offers it and how?
Protection Guru analysis
Ascenti launches physiotherapy app
PhysioNow
Neil's story: 'It happened to me'
British Friendly claimant
Income protection: Mental health under the spotlight
Protection Guru analysis
Mental health and MSK among top causes for claims - Unum
‘Reinforces importance of NHS Long Term Plan’
Zurich pays 97% of life protection claims in H1
Nearly half of income protection claims for mental health
Income protection policy unveiled by Zurich
Rehabilitation, return to work packages and lump sum benefit for trauma included
Unum helps nine out of 10 people return to work
Mental health most common reason for absence
Zurich pays 91% of group income protection claims in 2017
Rehabilitation helped 40% of those who returned to work
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products
Paul Avis: Group risk's Cinderella service
Does the importance of early intervention and effective rehabilitation during absence outweigh the financial benefits of group income protection?
L&G launches benefits hub for group income protection
Rehabilitation and health support plus claims information for employers and employees
L&G updates intermediary IP for NHS doctors, nurses and surgeons
Additional flexibility in the event of claim and improved pricing for all occupation classes for income protection
Justin Harper: The mental strain of financial health
LV='s Justin Harper waxes lyrical about the virtues of income protection as a financial safety net for those facing mental health problems
L&G pays 17.54% of industry share of 2017 group claims
Firm paid almost 100% of group life claims last year
Rehabilitation at heart of AIG Life income protection
Benefits also include family carer, recuperation and trauma support as well as death benefit and terminal illness payment.