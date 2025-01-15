National Friendly adds sickness cover to Friendly Shield

Mutual society, National Friendly, has added optional sickness cover to its non-underwritten product, Friendly Shield.
The policy – which covers accidental injuries as standard – now includes both an income and hospital benefit under the sickness option, paying out for new sickness claims at the same benefit levels as paid for accidental injuries. There will be no medical questions when adding the sickness cover, instead there will be ‘yes' or ‘no' option as to whether sickness cover is to be added. The income benefit under Friendly Shield now covers accidents only or includes sickness, alongside a hospital cash benefit for overnight stays, fracture cover, both natural and accidental death benefits, a...
