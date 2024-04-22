Aviva pays out £413.8m on group protection claims in 2023

Youngest insured member for life cover was aged 16

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

Aviva paid out £413.8m across group income protection, group critical illness and group life insurance claims in 2023, which is up 10.7% from £374m the year prior.

Overall, 8,077 employees and their dependants received a claims payment last year, with cancer continuing to be the leading cause of claim across all three products. Life insurance For group life insurance, Aviva paid out £255.8m to 2,144 claimants, with an average payment of £117,663. Cancer was the primary reason for claiming (38%), followed by heart disease (16%), stroke (3%), suicide (3%), and respiratory conditions (3%). Over half (54%) of claims were made for insured members aged between 40-59 years, the average age being 54. For new claims made last year, the younges...

