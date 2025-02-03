Cancer cases rise for RedArc

RedArc received one-third (33%) more new cancer cases than the next most supported condition, mental health, according to its data from the past five years. In 2024 alone, RedArc received more than two new cancer cases for each individual mental health case. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said there are a number of important aspects in offering cancer care. Although it is crucial to have a wide range of available options, when there is a wide range - such as in a menu approach - decisions must be made about which type of support, therapy or counselling is going to be ...