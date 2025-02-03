Cancer cases rise for RedArc

Nurse-led health and wellbeing service, RedArc, has revealed that cancer is the condition for which it receives the most new cases.
RedArc received one-third (33%) more new cancer cases than the next most supported condition, mental health, according to its data from the past five years. In 2024 alone, RedArc received more than two new cancer cases for each individual mental health case. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said there are a number of important aspects in offering cancer care. Although it is crucial to have a wide range of available options, when there is a wide range - such as in a menu approach - decisions must be made about which type of support, therapy or counselling is going to be ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.