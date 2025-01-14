MySanté adds Perci Health support to app

Users of MySanté – an app by the Santé Group offering health, wellbeing and discount services – will be able to access Perci Health's prevention and rehabilitation support services. These include risk assessments, a nurse chat service and personalised cancer support. Perci Health also offers multidisciplinary support for the physical, psychological and social impacts of cancer. Additionally, if users require further support, there will be an option to upgrade and access Perci Health's full clinic services, such as one-to-one appointments with a team of cancer experts. Paul Nugent, ...