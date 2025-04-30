L&G launches third CMO report instalment

Covers return-to-work outcomes

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Legal and General (L&G) Group Protection has launched the third edition of its chief medical officer (CMO) report series, focusing on the value of technology in long-term absence management.

The latest edition covers return-to-work outcomes from L&G's partnership programmes, including two of the most common group income protection (GIP) claims – cancer and mental health. Dr Tarun Gupta, CMO UK protection, L&G Retail, said: "Technology brings huge value to long-term absence management. It helps us reach even more people, supporting workplace inclusion goals, plugging gaps in healthcare provision, bringing much-needed support to employees, shortening absences and rebuilding hope, confidence and self-esteem." According to the report, eight in 10 referrals to L&G's return-to-...

