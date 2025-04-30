L&G launches third CMO report instalment

Legal and General (L&G) Group Protection has launched the third edition of its chief medical officer (CMO) report series, focusing on the value of technology in long-term absence management.
The latest edition covers return-to-work outcomes from L&G's partnership programmes, including two of the most common group income protection (GIP) claims – cancer and mental health. Dr Tarun Gupta, CMO UK protection, L&G Retail, said: "Technology brings huge value to long-term absence management. It helps us reach even more people, supporting workplace inclusion goals, plugging gaps in healthcare provision, bringing much-needed support to employees, shortening absences and rebuilding hope, confidence and self-esteem." According to the report, eight in 10 referrals to L&G's return-to-...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.