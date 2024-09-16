Syrona Health partners with Perci Health

Digital health platform, Syrona Health, has partnered with Perci Health to deliver a “comprehensive” cancer care solution for insurers and employers to manage the full spectrum of cancer care.
Perci Health is a virtual cancer survivorship clinic. The partnership is intended to combine Perci's personalised prevention and post-diagnosis rehabilitation programmes with Syrona's cancer screening and early detection tools. The aim of the tie up is to enhance patient outcomes, increase workplace productivity and cut absenteeism-related costs for employers. It also aims to tackle the financial and productivity challenges posed by cancer and support patients from early detection to long-term recovery. Syrona said the partnership offers a patient-centred solution that combines adv...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.