Aviva sees one in five group IP claims for mental health

Aviva witnessed a 19% increase in the number of employers seeking support for their employees' mental health compared to 2022, with half of all rehabilitation referral cases for mental health. The provider found that employees were actively using the value-added support available with their group IP scheme. Members used the Thrive Mental Wellbeing app over 69,000 times last year and there were over 36,000 visits to Aviva's Wellbeing Library. Additionally, more than 30,423 contacts were made to the employee assistance programme (EAP) service for counselling support. The number of conta...