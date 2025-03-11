Zurich updates income protection offering

The update includes a gross income replacement ratio covering 65% of the first £60,000 of income and 45% of anything above this. Zurich said these ratios allow lower earners to continue to be offered "strong replacements" and improves its offering for mid and high earners. The provider's new IP offering includes maximum and minimum benefit guarantees to help manage the risk of over insurance, Zurich stated this provides security for those without certainty of their income levels. Elsewhere, the new offering comprises four features - sabbatical cover, a maternity, paternity and adoptio...