Interview with the editor
COVER receives top plaudit from industry body
DWP: Mortgage protection pay-outs excluded from means-testing
Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to benefits assessed
A call for action over income protection
Richard Walsh sets out his views on future policy options for IP.
Seven Families announces seventh family
Seven Families has revealed the seventh family to benefit from the campaign, the Knights from Newcastle.
LV= raises £3,000 for Seven Families
LV= has announced that its pledge to donate 77p to Seven Families for every Flexible Protection Plan (FPP) income protection application it received has raised £3,000.
Seven Families launches montage video
The Seven Families Campaign has launched a montage video of the families involved.
Seven Families announces fifth family
The Seven Families campaign has announced the latest beneficiary of the campaign, Graeme Snell, who had worked as a health and wellbeing practitioner.
One in ten employees affected by limiting illness or disability
Among the employed population 9% report having a limiting long-standing illness or disability (LSI), figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have found.
Teresa Fritz joins IPTF executive committee
Teresa Fritz is to join the executive committee of the Income Protection Task Force from 1 April 2015.
Injured police officer helped by Seven Families
A police officer who was paralysed in a motorbike accident at the beginning of a holiday has been announced as the next beneficiary of the Seven Families campaign.
Savings seen as more useful than IP - The Syndicate
Consumers believe their savings would be more useful to them if they were off work for more than six months than income protection, research has found.
IPTF supports Pink's protection review announcement
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has backed Pink's new standard compelling every adviser in its network to discuss income protection with clients from their very first mortgage meeting.
Second of Seven Families announced
The Seven Families campaign has announced the second family to benefit from the scheme, the Pinders.
Unum reacts to Seven Families launch
The launch of the Seven Families campaign has been welcomed by Unum.
Seven Families campaign begins
The Seven Families campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the financial impact of long term illness and disability, has launched.
Aegon joins Seven Families
Aegon has become the latest provider to pledge support to the Seven Families campaign.
Money Advice Service supports Seven Families
The Money Advice Service has announced that it is supporting the Seven Families campaign.
Seven Families campaign reaches funding target
The Income Protection Task Force has confirmed the Seven Families campaign has reached the required level of funding to proceed.
IPTF launches 'Seven Families' industry initiative.
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched ‘Seven Families', an industry initiative aiming to show income protection (IP) and its benefits at work to the wider public.
IPTF urges action as disabled people pay a 'penalty' on everyday costs
People must consider protection against long-term disability as new research has highlighted how disabled people pay a ‘penalty' on everyday costs, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has urged.
IPTF 'Family Support Initiative' stakeholder meeting set for May
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has said its 'Family Support Initiative' is ‘progressing extremely well' with a launch meeting for stakeholders set for May.
Interview - Peter Le Beau
Paul Robertson talks to Peter Le Beau of the IPTF's plans for a multi-disciplinary approach to IP in 2014.
Family Support Initiative gathers steam
The Family Support Initiative, recently been announced by the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), has stimulated great initial interest and support according to Peter Le Beau, the Chairman of IPTF.