Women and IP – Are We There Yet? (No!)

One area of the Iress data critical to a personality state is that of gender and IP. Looking at the data, some would focus on a significant closing of the gender gap over the last five years, where others would note the chasm that still exists. We'll do our best to let you decide – but this writer will admit to frustration that more hasn't been achieved in this area. The Iress data shows there remains a significant gender difference in people buying IP, with about 50% more men than women buying IP in 2023. Applying this to Gen Re's Pulse figures, we can give memorable (ballpark) figures ...