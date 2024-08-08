Women and IP – Are We There Yet? (No!)

Andrew Wibberley, co-chair, Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), examines Iress data that shows the gender gap in customers purchasing income protection (IP).
One area of the Iress data critical to a personality state is that of gender and IP. Looking at the data, some would focus on a significant closing of the gender gap over the last five years, where others would note the chasm that still exists. We'll do our best to let you decide – but this writer will admit to frustration that more hasn't been achieved in this area. The Iress data shows there remains a significant gender difference in people buying IP, with about 50% more men than women buying IP in 2023. Applying this to Gen Re's Pulse figures, we can give memorable (ballpark) figures ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.