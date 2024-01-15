Matthew Chapman and SJP's Lewis Breach join IPTF steering group

Matthew Chapman, founder of The Protection Coach, and Lewis Breach from St James's Place have joined the Income Protection Task Force’s (IPTF) steering committee in an oversight role.
Lewis Breach is a training and development manager at Future Proof and St James's Place Protection Planning, and both himself and Chapman joined the industry body on 1 January. The new members replace Setul Mehta, head of intermediary distribution of AIG Life, and Naomi Greatorex, managing director of Heath Protection Solutions, who completed their two-year terms in December. Alongside The Exeter's Shaun Ware, Aviva's Rebecca Lowe and Monica Garcia from Monica Garcia Consulting - all of whom started their two-year terms 12 months ago - they will work with the executive team in an over...
