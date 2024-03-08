IPTF joins Consumer Duty Alliance membership

The IPTF will work alongside the CDA to produce content for financial advisers in the protection industry focused on Consumer Duty requirements, as well as how discussions around income protection can support these and help clients to become more financially resilient. The CDA is an independent professional body launched last year for the personal finance sector, led by Keith Richards, chair of Financial Vulnerability Taskforce (FVT) and former chief executive of the Personal Finance Society. The CDA aims to help the personal finance sector implement the Financial Conduct Authority's ...