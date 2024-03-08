IPTF joins Consumer Duty Alliance membership

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) will join the Consumer Duty Alliance (CDA) as an affiliate member, growing the alliance's footprint across the protection sector.
The IPTF will work alongside the CDA to produce content for financial advisers in the protection industry focused on Consumer Duty requirements, as well as how discussions around income protection can support these and help clients to become more financially resilient. The CDA is an independent professional body launched last year for the personal finance sector, led by Keith Richards, chair of Financial Vulnerability Taskforce (FVT) and former chief executive of the Personal Finance Society. The CDA aims to help the personal finance sector implement the Financial Conduct Authority's ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.