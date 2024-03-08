IPTF joins Consumer Duty Alliance membership

Supporting protection advisers on Consumer Duty requirements

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) will join the Consumer Duty Alliance (CDA) as an affiliate member, growing the alliance's footprint across the protection sector.

The IPTF will work alongside the CDA to produce content for financial advisers in the protection industry focused on Consumer Duty requirements, as well as how discussions around income protection can support these and help clients to become more financially resilient. The CDA is an independent professional body launched last year for the personal finance sector, led by Keith Richards, chair of Financial Vulnerability Taskforce (FVT) and former chief executive of the Personal Finance Society. The CDA aims to help the personal finance sector implement the Financial Conduct Authority's ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Why we still need to talk IP

More on Income Protection

Why we still need to talk IP
Income Protection

Why we still need to talk IP

"Increasing sales starts with education"

Matthew Chapman
clock 14 March 2024 • 3 min read
Cirencester Friendly pays out £9.3 million in 2023
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly pays out £9.3 million in 2023

Nearly half of claims were from Millennials

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 March 2024 • 2 min read
British Friendly pays out £5m in IP claims
Income Protection

British Friendly pays out £5m in IP claims

Provider pays out 89% of new IP claims in 2023

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 March 2024 • 1 min read