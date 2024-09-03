Arguably, there couldn't be two products that go together better than a mortgage and income protection (IP). So, with Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) taking place on 23-27 September, 2024, here are some ideas on how to enhance protection conversations to give mortgage clients every reason to take up this invaluable cover. Protecting your clients Talk about protecting your client's future financial security right from the start. It's a vital part of the mortgage process to ensure clients can afford their mortgage today, but also in the years ahead, no matter what life throws at ...