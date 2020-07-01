Protection Review
COVER editor wins at Protection Review Awards
Protection Journalist of the Year
Mental health: Are insurers breaching Equality Act?
Protection Review 2019
Protection Watch: Kevin Carr's verdicts on recent developments
‘Promising lead’ or ‘Back to the lab’?
COVER editor scores shortlist hat-trick
Three Protection Review award nominations
Protection Review launches 'I Mark' rating for innovation
Issued to VitalityLife ‘Dementia and FrailCare Cover’
'Human' video marketing helps grow Cura business by 16.5%
Kathryn Knowles 'sat on sofa with a cup of tea answering questions' about protection is key to advice firm's marketing strategy
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
48% of Brits do not trust insurers to pay claims
Almost most two-thirds believe protection products are too expensive
Ombudsman offers clarity on mortgage protection cover
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has sought to provide clarity regarding any potential confusion over the products advisers should recommend to clients to cover a decreasing loan or mortgage.
Protection Review appoints Roger Edwards as marketing director
Protection Review has appointed Roger Edwards as marketing director from January 1st 2016.
Protection Review 2015: John Ritchie named 'Personality of the Year'
John Ritchie, CEO of Ellipse won Personality of the Year at the Protection Review 2015 awards, while the lifetime achievement award went to John Pollock, formerly of Legal & General.
Protection Review 2015: ABI develops workplace sick pay statement
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is developing a workplace statement that will allow employers to tell employees exactly what sickness benefits they are entitled to.
Market Views: What are we ignoring?
What issues do you think the protection market needs to draw attention to more or aren't being discussed enough?
Market views: Should protection be on the school curriculum?
Personal finance education will be part of the national curriculum in secondary schools from September 2014. Should protection insurance be part of the discussion, and do you think this would help spread awareness by talking to younger people?
Advisers want changed product design - Protection Review
Up to a third of financial advisers want significantly changed products in income protection (32%); PMI (22%) and critical illness (21%), according to an Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) survey on behalf of the Protection Review....
COVER editor scoops top Protection award
COVER Magazine editor Paul Robertson won the Protection Journalist of the Year accolade at the 2014 Protection Review Awards.
Standalone protection appointments for success - Protection Review
There are four key steps to securing successful protection sales through increasing client trust such as scheduling standalone appointments, delegates at The Protection Review conference heard.
Technology and underwriting begin intersection - Protection Review
Technology is on the cusp of delivering fundamental change to the underwriting of protection products industry experts have said.
Protection market gloomy on prospect of MMR linked sales boost
The protection industry is not optimistic that the Mortgage Market Review will result in higher volume sales of protection products, according to the Protection Review.
Protection: Stay connected with customers
The downgrading of protection's value post purchase is a prime factor in making it a grudge purchase, according to recent research. Jo Miller says better contact with customers is key to changing consumer attitudes.
Interview - Martin Werth and a future for underwriting
Clunky underwriting processes may be a thing of the past as new technology is applied. Paul Robertson speaks to Martin Werth about his UnderwriteMe system.
Protection Review partners with APFA for adviser training
The Protection Review has teamed up with the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) to provide independent specialist protection training across the industry.
Market views - Has CI really changed?
We saw a lot of changes to critical illness (CI) products last year. Do you think these changes presented a meaningful difference, or was it a case of change for change's sake?