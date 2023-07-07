Advisers want smarter use of insurer's advertising budgets

Taking part in the inaugural ProtectZ event, hosted by Protection Review, earlier this week (5 July), advisers aged under 30 years old agreed that insurers aren't making the most of advertising budgets to communicate the benefits of protection cover effectively to consumers.

Hanna McKallip of Premier Plus highlighted how insurers focus on increasing brand visibility among consumers but don't then follow it up with any further messaging about what protection products or services they offer.

"I think a lot of the time insurers come up with the excuse that there is no money left in their budget. It's frustrating given all the responsibilities on advisers to share protection knowledge, when actually consumers should be surrounded by it all the time," she said.

"They obviously do have budget, because the Ashes is on and it's sponsored by Vitality and LV= [General Insurance], it's plastered everywhere - I've seen one Vitality advert on rotation when the game breaks and it's about the virtual GP service."

Advisers on the panel were asked if they would accept reduced commission in exchange for higher advertising budgets for providers, with McKallip stating she would take such a deal as long as impact could be evidenced.

Highlighting that insurers commit portions of budgets on internal promotion to advisers, particularly through freebies offered out at industry conferences, and that there is a question market over what value these really hold, telling delegates that she didn't think "marketing and advertising budget have been used to its full potential."

"I'd like to see the wastage that goes on that and then justify it if they said, ‘We're going to put more into advertising but we're going to slightly dock the commission'…I'd say that's correct, but I want to see where the rest of that is going."

Leading on from McKallip's point, Nina Brown of Pam Brown Mortgages said she wouldn't take a commission cut "unless there was some serious evidence that something was actually going to change."

Aimee Saville of FutureProof said she would rather see insurers reevaluate their current pricing of life insurance cover: "I personally think life insurance is actually a bit too cheap; don't get me wrong, it's great and we get a good deal for our clients…none of us want to spend loads of money on it, but if you compare it to other policies, it is really cheap. Charge a bit more and use that money to educate and get more clients."

Brown agreed that life insurance is priced too cheaply and that advertising focusing on low cost of the product to consumers is detrimental as it distorts consumer expectations before speaking to an adviser.

"Clients come to us and think they are going to get this whole package for £5 a month, which is completely impossible, and they are not going to be insured for what they think they're going to be insured for," she said.

Representing the provider voice on the panel, Hazel Johnston of Legal & General said that insurers are more focused on engaging and educating advisers because they will receive a higher quality of customer from advisers than directly.

"We value that and that's why we pay commission. If we were to do tonnes of advertising, like some have done with the cricket - they might get loads of customers go direct but that quality actually goes down on the book," she said.

"That needs to be rebalanced and that's why we do put emphasis on the advisers to do a lot of that work."