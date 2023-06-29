ProtectX7: Accessibility of legal design significant for building customer relationships

Taking part in Protection Review's ProtectX7 conference today (29 June), Rayment said regulators, specifically in financial services, are becoming less tolerant of legal information being incomprehensible for customers, as they don't understand the burden and risks of purchasing a product.

"The law wasn't designed for people to understand it," Rayment explained. "In fact, if you're in a country that's based on the Westminster system, legal systems have been designed to be inaccessible, expensive, bureaucratic and difficult to understand.

"In this day and age, with the technology that we now have, that's not really an acceptable position."

As such, Inkling Legal Design has seen more work going into redesigning terms and condition (T&C) documents, disclaimers, contracts and legal processes by businesses to help consumers and non-lawyers access information and be able to take steps in a legal process.

"This can lead to all sorts of positive outcomes, one of which is that consumers are more aware of their rights and what they are buying, and there are less surprises in the product post-purchase. We also hope to see less escalations and regulatory actions as a result," she said.

Financial services are increasingly providing digital journeys that offer a "very good, considered, brand experience," Rayment noted, but customers are met with a long and complicated T&C document when they are about to sign the dotted line.

"It uses cake language - often quite authoritarian and bossy. It's not visually pleasing and it's not written for you. It's quite jarring to go from an experience that is designed completely for the user to one that is not designed with them in mind at all."

Not only are there legal and regulatory risks from customers not understanding T&Cs, but there are also brand and reputational risks, Rayment added.

She pointed out that customers will view T&C documents when they have a problem or are stressed, flustered or angry about an interaction, and will be looking for specific information.

"We want that to be a good experience and that is a significant moment in a brand's relationship with a consumer. We want them to be able to find that information quickly, easily and to understand it. We do that by optimising that content to make it as easy to understand as possible."

Making legal documents easier to understand and aligned with brand values can be done through design thinking, Rayment detailed, such as through images or illustrations.

This is paired with traditional market research techniques, such as qualitative analysis, quantitative surveys, as well as observational data, to understand how customers want to interact with legal information. This can also be beneficial to neurodiverse people when trying to understand complicated policy documents.

"Legal design is more than plain language; we make sure the content is designed to be as inclusive as possible and that it complies with neurodiversity and accessibility international standards. That means that we might use different sized fonts, different spacing, we make the document look more like it is part of that brand journey."

She explained that most people don't want to interact with legal documents as though they are hardcopies, especially if the documents are actually digital - they want to interact with these documents as though it they are a website or a "more interactive vehicle for information."

Rayment concluded: "The effect of that is significant. We see that email impact testing, which is where we benchmark all our project performances, significantly improves comprehension.

"We see significantly less time being spent finding information, and we see very positive sentiments around the brand, the fact that this document has been designed with the consumer in mind, and a huge amount of appreciation for that."