ProtectX7: Industry leaders responsible for impact of AI on consumers

Taking part in Protection Review's ProtectX7 conference today (29 June), Millie outlined how making decisions on "fast moving, dynamic" technologies can be fraught with unintended consequences that could lead to potential damage to consumer outcomes and industry reputation.

"My message to you as protection practitioners, pathfinders and leaders is that it's actually your responsibility to put data and technology in its rightful place, and to transparently, purposefully and verifiably put it to work for your customers," Millie stated.

Using the current interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools (those that produce text, image or other media as a result of a human prompt, such as ChatGPT) to highlight where unexpected risks exist, Millie detailed the reality of how these systems work for those "outside of the expert circles."

"ChatGPT and generative AI actually are inherently extremely risky for the business; these automated systems tap into voraciously hungry datasets, and those datasets are sucked in without concern, without attribution, and 99% of the time, with no auditability," she explained.

With no way to question these AI models or what they do with harvested data, Millie also highlighted how the content produced is unverifiable and potentially harmful for firms - a particularly concerning aspect for an industry that already grapples with fluctuating levels of consumer trust.

"What we know for sure already though, is that text and image AI generates gender and racial stereotypes, exacerbates and amplifies - virtually exponentially - the inequalities, biases, and embedded exclusion that are already there. But it's amplified, as I say, virtually exponentially," she asserted.

"To be honest, I wouldn't trust generative AI to tell me the time, let alone embed it in a claims process or, god forbid, make it my go-to for customer interaction."

Taking this into consideration should therefore be of paramount importance to protection leaders and decision-makers, all the more so in the context of the Consumer Duty, regardless of growing demand from both shareholders and customers to implement more digital pathways.

Speaking to the historic lack of regulatory incentive for business leaders to prioritise positive outcomes for customers over short-term profits, Millie went on to explain that this is no longer true thanks to Consumer Duty and the European Union's AI Act.

As the incoming Consumer Duty will force firms to "fix well-known and long-lived deficiencies in people process, technology and culture", the time for talk is now over, she said.

"We must now measure, report and verify our ability as firms to consistently deliver on things like fair value, creating products that customers actually understand, systematically identifying and supporting vulnerabilities, acting on foreseeable harms - the clue is in the word foreseeable, isn't it?

"In my work, I'm seeing how Consumer Duty is fundamentally changing the way that transformation and digitalisation projects are conceived and executed, changing corporate innovation and partnering focus, and actually straightforwardly operational spend."

Concluding her presentation, Millie pointed out that the industry has been automating at scale for a long time already, with profiling based on personal data acting as the bedrock of protection, but also that it "isn't an accident" that the EU AI Act classifies AI systems intended to be used for insurance purposes under its ‘high risk' category.

"The humanity of protection means making critical thinking about technology and data your guiding light as practitioners and leaders in protection, and requiring outcomes that meet the standards set out by Consumer Duty first and above all else," she said.