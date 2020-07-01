interview

Interview: Wayne Pontin of AMII
Wayne Pontin is a man on a mission - to broaden the appeal of the AMII to larger brokers while keeping hold of the smaller ones. Nicola Culley talks to the group's new head about his plans.

A softly, softly approach
The simple financial products initiative is already proving contentious in the protection market. Carol Sergeant, the leader of the steering group, tells Owain Thomas the industry needs to think differently if it is to succeed.

Interview - L&G's Russ Whitworth
One of the most controversial developments in the protection industry over recent months has been the use of Subject Access Requests (SARs). Russ Whitworth told Owain Thomas a war with doctors may not actually be on the cards

Interview - David Child
David Child has taken the helm at one of the country's most ambitious adviser firms. Paul Robertson talks to Lifesearch's new managing director

Interview - Steve White
Advisers do not stand alone when it comes to regulation and Europe. Paul Robertson talks to Steve White, your man in Brussels

Interview - Simplyhealth's Jack Briggs
Jack Briggs tells Owain Thomas why Simplyhealth seized the opportunity to purchase Groupama Healthcare and what this will mean for the new enlarged provider's philosophy towards the broker market.

Interview - Ben Heffer
Ben Heffer provides Paul Robertson with an insight into the workings behind Defaqto and an analysis of the market's future

Interview - Marco Forato
Expanding the protection market to new audiences is one of the most important challenges facing the industry at present. Owain Thomas meets Marco Forato, who is charged with that task at Unum