Is DeadHappy breathing new life into insurance?
COVER explores
WIFA Interview: Intrinsic CEO Andy Thompson
Ahead of the inaugural Women In Financial Advice Awards, COVER magazine meets the Intrinsic CEO to discuss what needs to be done to attract, cultivate and support female talent within the financial advice industry
Wes McCranor: A passion for business protection
Fiona Murphy talks to the director of Hammond Business Partners about a recent tragedy that brought home the value of business protection, working with niche businesses, and why he is so passionate about selling this product
Lifesearch's Emma Thomson: Plenty of positives
As LifeSearch's link to protection providers, Emma Thomson sees good things on the horizon. She tells all to Fiona Murphy
Marco Forato interview: Why it pays to care for staff welfare
Unum is moving its focus from straight protection sales to an holistic look at employee wellbeing. Paul Robertson asks Marco Forato to explain why
Interview: Wayne Pontin of AMII
Wayne Pontin is a man on a mission - to broaden the appeal of the AMII to larger brokers while keeping hold of the smaller ones. Nicola Culley talks to the group's new head about his plans.
A softly, softly approach
The simple financial products initiative is already proving contentious in the protection market. Carol Sergeant, the leader of the steering group, tells Owain Thomas the industry needs to think differently if it is to succeed.
Interview - Mark Jones
LV= has big plans for 2012. Paul Robertson interviews one of the industry's most prominent Welshmen, Mark Jones.
Interview - L&G's Russ Whitworth
One of the most controversial developments in the protection industry over recent months has been the use of Subject Access Requests (SARs). Russ Whitworth told Owain Thomas a war with doctors may not actually be on the cards
Interview - Jason Sadler
Jason Sadler of Cigna discusses his company's approach to healthcare with Paul Robertson.
Interview - David Child
David Child has taken the helm at one of the country's most ambitious adviser firms. Paul Robertson talks to Lifesearch's new managing director
Interview - Chris Horlick
Long-term care, Dilnot and the adviser's role. Paul Robertson discusses all this with Partnership's Chris Horlick.
Interview - Fergus Craig
Axa PPP's Fergus Craig has a keen eye on PMI. Paul Robertson asks him how the market is improving.
Interview - Paul Broadhead
Paul Broadhead of the Building Society Association lays out his plan to revive the mortgage market to Paul Robertson.
Interview - Steve White
Advisers do not stand alone when it comes to regulation and Europe. Paul Robertson talks to Steve White, your man in Brussels
Interview - Simplyhealth's Jack Briggs
Jack Briggs tells Owain Thomas why Simplyhealth seized the opportunity to purchase Groupama Healthcare and what this will mean for the new enlarged provider's philosophy towards the broker market.
Interview - Mark Myers
The modest-sized British Friendly has giant plans for the IP market. Its CEO Mark Myers reveals all to Paul Robertson
Interview - Dr Marius Barnard
Now in his eighties, Dr Marius Barnard is still campaigning to improve medical and financial health through insurance. Edward Murray talks to the father of critical illness policies.
Interview - Mike Benton
Mike Benton, chief executive of Medicals Direct, shares his future of care provision with Paul Robertson.
Video - In Conversation with... Trevor Matthews
COVER magazine in conversation with Friends Life's CEO Trevor Matthews
Interview - Andy Couchman
COVER interviews one of the insurance industry's back-room boys - Paul Robertson talks to Andy Couchman
Interview - Steve Payne
Bupa Health Assurance's Steve Payne talks to Paul Robertson about its future as part of Friends Life
Interview - Ben Heffer
Ben Heffer provides Paul Robertson with an insight into the workings behind Defaqto and an analysis of the market's future
Interview - Marco Forato
Expanding the protection market to new audiences is one of the most important challenges facing the industry at present. Owain Thomas meets Marco Forato, who is charged with that task at Unum