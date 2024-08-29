Group protection outlook: Dan Crook

The group protection market is changing, products have evolved in response to trends surrounding mental health and presenteeism at work, the question now turns to engagement and effective brokering. I spoke to Dan Crook, MD of group protection, Canada Life, about the changes the provider is seeing in the industry. Crook took the role of interim MD in February 2024, adopting the role permanently in July of the same year. Crook first highlighted "how the market has moved to better understand the needs of employers" with a focus on "supporting their staff" and "implementing wellbeing sol...