Katya Maclean: The changing face of critical illness
COVER Podcast #10
On this month’s podcast, COVER editor is joined by Guardian CEO Katya Maclean to discuss CI evolution
Just over two years on from the launch of Guardian, with its disruptive approach to critical illness definitions, our latest podcast explores some of things the challenger insurer has learnt so far.
Touching on some of reasons behind some of the changes brought in to the proposition as a result of adviser feedback, the conversation explores the changing face of critical illness. Namely, how insurers and distributors should be focusing on value, quality of wording and the likelihood of a positive outcome at the point of claim, rather than on offering an endless list of definitions.
The discussion also reflects on the impact of Covid-19 on customer attitudes and adviser approaches, and why delivering on trust is arguably more important than ever before. Listen below.
