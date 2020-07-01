Katya MacLean
Guardian announces combined cover and CI upgrades
In response to adviser feedback
COVER Summit video: Guardian FS' Katya Maclean
Thursday 10 October
Katya Maclean appointed interim Guardian CEO
‘Strategic decision’
Guardian FS withdraws 'unsustainable' fracture cover
To focus on 'core business'
Katya Maclean appointed Guardian FS chief operating officer
‘Expanded role’
COVER video: A moment with Guardian FS
We caught up with Katya Maclean at this year's Excellence Awards
Guardian 'Payout Planner' explained
Policyholders nominate beneficiaries of a death benefit at application stage without the need for probate or a trust in place