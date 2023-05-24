Insurers supportive of PDG's call for increased use of beneficiary nomination

Originally outlined in an article from PDG chair Neil McCarthy earlier this month published by Money Marketing, the group called for greater use of this mechanism among insurance providers to ensure greater consumer take-up of life insurance cover and improved outcomes at the point of claim.

Referencing a recent report from Swiss Re and Insuring Change, McCarthy detailed that contractual beneficiary nomination can offer a simpler alternative to life policies being placed in trust. He also highlighted such a move would mean the introduction of annual statements, detailing to policyholders who their nominated beneficiary is, would be necessary but beneficial.

COVER approached all major protection insurance providers to gauge how McCarthy's article was received on the manufacturer side of the industry and found that of those that responded in time for publication, all were supportive of the call.

Katya Maclean, chief executive of Guardian, told COVER that the challenger insurer "fully supports" the PDG's appeal, highlighting that it was the first life insurance provider to introduce a beneficiary nomination option following its launch in 2018, which she said was a "ground-breaking new move for the life insurance industry" at the time.

Guardian's Payout Planner has, as of May this year, been used in 67% of all life insurance policies written by the insurer, and Maclean said this figure has been increasing over time.

"As you'd expect, a similar percentage is reflected in our claims. Crucially, we're seeing Payout Planner make a meaningful difference to the speed of payment, with claims related to policies using this feature being paid on average in half the time of those without," Maclean detailed.

"Guardian's Payout Planner offers clients and advisers an alternative option to a trust when seeking to put in place measures to make sure the claim payment reaches the right people and to avoid probate delays.

"Payout Planner is put in place during the online application, and once selected by the applicant, forms part of the contract. Clients can select up to nine beneficiaries and can change them at any time."

Highlighting the role contractual beneficiary nomination can have in addressing existing issues with policies placed in trust, Scottish Widows' head of protection platform operations, Scott Cadger, also noted that there was a "good range" of trust solutions in the marketplace and it "gives an opportunity to re-engage at an appropriate frequency to ensure trust is understood and valid."

"Many life policies are not written into trust, and as such, a grant of probate is required to determine where any benefits of a life insurance claim are paid. This can take some time to come through, meaning the intended beneficiaries do not receive the funds when initially expected to," Cadger told COVER.

"Trusts are a well-established solution but can be complex to set up and require ongoing maintenance to ensure trustees and beneficiaries are still valid. Nominated beneficiary is one way to simplify the challenge on trusts for less complex beneficiary set ups.

"It could also speed up pay out timescales helping families already going through a difficult time having just lost a loved one."

Similarly, Guardian's Maclean recognised that trusts will still be appropriate for some clients, particularly if the needs of the estates are complex.

"But it's worth noting that even if Payout Planner has been put in place, a trust would supersede this. Given that, we support the call for beneficiary nomination to be the ‘default' position taken by advisers for their clients to ensure the best consumer outcomes," she said.

Meanwhile, insurers that do not currently offer contractual beneficiary nominations told COVER that they were supportive of introducing the mechanism.

Aviva's managing director for protection, Fran Bruce, told COVER that it is an area the insurer will "continue to watch with interest."

"We could see this process sitting alongside our already robust, simple, integrated online trust process in future," Bruce said.

"A key question with financial planning is whether the customer has made a will. The nomination of beneficiaries is only going to apply to that particular life policy, but customers must also consider all of their other assets. Making a will, and keeping it updated, is the best way of ensuring that your estate is passed on as you would wish, not as the laws of intestacy will dictate."

Mike Farrell, protection sales and marketing director at LV=, said that the provider is "supportive of this stance and are in the process of working on developments in this area," while Peter Hamilton, head of market engagement at Zurich, told COVER: "It's not something we offer today but can see there are positive potential benefits and are reflecting on how and when we might introduce it."

AIG Life declined to comment when approached by COVER, MetLife UK was unable to provide comment in time for publication, while Legal & General, Royal London and The Exeter did not respond to a request for comment.

This article was updated to include comment from Aviva received after initial publication.