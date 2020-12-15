Terminal illness benefit should pay out on diagnosis not life expectancy

More than 90% of advisers think it should pay out on diagnosis of incurable stage 4 cancer

Research into more than 550 advisers has found that 68% strongly agree and 24% agree (92% in total) that if a client is diagnosed with incurable stage 4 cancer, the terminal illness definition within a life insurance policy should pay out on diagnosis and not on life expectancy.

The study also revealed that 65% of advisers would feel uncomfortable or very uncomfortable telling a terminally ill client that they could not claim until their doctor had confirmed their life expectancy was less than 12 months. Less than a third (32%) said they wouldn't mind.

Two thirds of advisers were surprised that terminal illness claims account for 20-25% of the industry's life insurance claims, with 67% admitting this figure was higher than they thought and only a quarter thinking it was in line with their expectations (6% said lower).

Most insurers will only pay out on a terminal illness definition once they have evidence that the claimant has less than 12 months to live. Of the 553 advisers surveyed, 91 said they had clients who'd made a terminal illness claim - of these 13% the claim had been declined because they were not able to prove their life expectancy.

Almost 80% of advisers said their clients would be willing to pay more for a proposition with a terminal illness definition that paid out on diagnosis rather than life expectancy.

Katya MacLean, Guardian CEO, said: "The terminal illness definition is a valuable feature of life insurance, but given its nature, is not without challenges for the industry. It's difficult for the medical profession to predict life expectancy with certainty. This causes an obvious problem if we're using life expectancy as the criteria for a terminal illness payout. What it means in practice is some terminal illness claims are declined, at least initially, as the insurer has to say the claimant is ‘not yet ill enough to claim' despite their terminal diagnosis.

"This discrepancy between the claimant's expectations and the reality of claim is not good for the industry. This research shows advisers feel the same. At Guardian we designed our definition differently. We know that most terminal illness claims are for incurable stage 4 cancer. So, we've widened our terminal illness definition to pay out on diagnosis and not on life expectancy.

"Some could say this widening of the terminal illness definition crosses too far into critical illness. However, we'd argue it doesn't. Terminal illness is designed to accelerate the death payout in certain cases so we can better meet customer needs. For us, the standard definition was not working in the way we think customers expect it to. So we've structured it in a different way that's more in tune with client needs and better aligned with medical practices."

At the COVER Protection & Health Summit in November, the Guardian CEO reflected on the damage caused by a recent tabloid article about terminal illness cover not paying out due to the standard ‘less than 12 months to live' rule, questioning whether the product - in its traditional form - is fit for purpose. Watch the full presentation here.