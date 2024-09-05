Guardian CEO Katya MacLean steps down

Peter Mann to lead on interim basis

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Guardian announced that its chief executive officer, Katya MacLean, will leave the business at the end of September.

Peter Mann, Guardian's executive chair, will lead the executive team on an interim basis while the business recruits a permanent CEO. MacLean has been with the provider for five years, she joined the business in 2016 as proposition director before being promoted to chief underwriting officer in 2019. Under MacLean's direction, Guardian has grown year-on-year with a 40% rise in sales in 2023. MacLean said: "It's been the best of jobs and an absolute privilege to lead Guardian, with all its wonderful people who fizz with energy, ideas and emotional warmth. As the business reaches this s...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Three fifths of men worry about physical health

Allianz Partners adds senior hires to health business

More on Insurer

New CEO for Bupa Insurance
Insurer

New CEO for Bupa Insurance

Chris Carroll takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 September 2024 • 1 min read
Guardian CEO Katya MacLean steps down
Insurer

Guardian CEO Katya MacLean steps down

Peter Mann to lead on interim basis

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 September 2024 • 1 min read
Allianz Partners adds senior hires to health business
Insurer

Allianz Partners adds senior hires to health business

Accelerating strategic projects

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read