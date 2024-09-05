Guardian CEO Katya MacLean steps down

Guardian announced that its chief executive officer, Katya MacLean, will leave the business at the end of September.
Peter Mann, Guardian's executive chair, will lead the executive team on an interim basis while the business recruits a permanent CEO. MacLean has been with the provider for five years, she joined the business in 2016 as proposition director before being promoted to chief underwriting officer in 2019. Under MacLean's direction, Guardian has grown year-on-year with a 40% rise in sales in 2023. MacLean said: "It's been the best of jobs and an absolute privilege to lead Guardian, with all its wonderful people who fizz with energy, ideas and emotional warmth. As the business reaches this s...
