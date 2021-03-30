An Audience With...Guardian
Part One and Two
Partner insight: Two videos featuring interviews with insurance provider, Guardian
In our latest ‘An Audience With…' series, COVER editor John Brazier discusses different elements of the current protection landscape with insurance provider Guardian's chief executive, Katya MacLean, and sales director, Hilary Banks. In part one, COVER talks to Katya MacLean about how insurers can improve outcomes for customers and how the industry is approaching the issue of fairness, as well as the role of challenger firms such as Guardian in this landscape. Watch the interview below: ...
More on Group Protection
Interest in protection growing due to pandemic but myths persist
Drewberry report
Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: Protecting mental health post pandemic
Growth opportunities
Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: Achieving equality of access to support
'It’s all about you being able to be you'
Aviva completes consolidation through Polish sale
Follows exit from France and Italy
Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: Prevention necessitates people insights
Lack of ownership
Back to Top