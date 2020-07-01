CEO
Aviva appoints Maurice Tulloch as CEO
Mark Wilson stepped down last year
Anorak CEO Interview: Ripe for innovation
David Vanek, Anorak CEO
Zurich UK releases 2018 financial results
Life annual premium up 10%
Westfield Health partners with EXOS
‘A global leader in workplace wellness and human performance’
VitalityInvest appoints Justin Taurog as deputy CEO
Alongside raft of other changes
Health Shield becomes joint third largest for health cash plans
Friendly society’s 2017 results announced
Andy Rowson appointed Holloway Friendly sales and marketing director
Recently rebranded income protection mutual celebrates two industry commendations
AHC appoints Roger Hattam as CEO
He takes over from Peter Nicolas
Mari-Lizette Malherbe appointed Munich Re UK Life CEO
Commercial director replaces Andy Batley as chief executive officer of UK & Irish life reinsurance business
LifeSearch restructures and announces board
Tamsin Parker, Emma Walker, Paula Bertram-Lax, Chris Neilson, Sean Marsh and Hugh Watchorn form seven-strong top team led by Tom Baigrie
Jonathon Brown appointed CEO of Compare the Market
He joins on 23 October from PhotoBox
Courtney Marsh appointed chief executive of Health Shield
Commercial director initially stepped in after previous CEO Jonathon Burton passed away earlier this year
Cigna Europe launches health and wellbeing app
Smartphone technology for employees facing wellness and healthcare challenges abroad
Frank O'Neill departs Swiss Re
He served as CEO for Swiss Re UKI since 2016
Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health
Westfield Health appoints David Capper as CEO
He replaces Jill Davies following her retirement
City Mental Health Alliance releases 'Thriving at Work' guide
Six core standards for best practice mapped against Stevenson Farmer review
DWP: Mortgage protection pay-outs excluded from means-testing
Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to benefits assessed
The Exeter to sponsor Exeter Chiefs
PMI, life and protection insurer named sponsor of local rugby team - kit revealed
Adam Winslow named CEO International for AIG Life & Retirement
Alongside leading AIG Life, he will assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare and support international development
Ex-PruProtect CEO launches life start-up business with AIG Life
Tech firm Yulife is the "world's first lifestyle insurance business"
Tom Baigrie: Stamp out mis-selling before the regulator does
Telesales and misuse of bought data is damaging life insurance within the eyes of consumers. The industry must act before the FCA steps in...
Guardian launches Protection Builder platform for advisers
Gryphon Group Holdings' protection products will only be sold by advisers, who can combine them within a single journey
Guardian: 'Simpler, broader definitions' for CIC and terminal illness
Gryphon Group Holdings targets protection disruption by removing exclusions for critical Illness and terminal illness