Romana Abdin to step down as Simplyhealth CEO

Simplyhealth has announced that Romana Abdin has informed the board she is to step down

The health plan and wellbeing provider Simplyheath said the search for Romana Abdin, the firm's chief executive, is underway.

She has been in the role since 2013, having joined as executive director for corporate affairs in 2001. A transition period will begin once a new CEO has been appointed in 2021.

Romana Abdin said: "After seven years, now is the right moment for me to pass the baton to a new leader. The transformation work we have done has given us strong foundations, not only to weather the storm this year but to invest in our future as a hub for healthcare services. The business is financially strong and our purpose - improving access to healthcare - could not be more relevant as we approach our 150th birthday.

"A big thank you to all my colleagues for their incredible support and hard work during my time as steward of this great company. It has been an honour to work with such a talented, passionate group of people."

Gil Baldwin, chairman of Simplyhealth said: "Romana has been at the helm of Simplyhealth over seven years and has steered us through our transformation. Her passion and sense of purpose, putting our customers, colleagues and our communities before all else is her hallmark, and something to be admired. She leaves the organisation ready for the next stage of our journey and I applaud her decision and professionalism to pass leadership of the company to the person who will see the strategy through to fruition over the coming years."