The Exeter names Royal London's Isobel Langton as CEO

The Exeter has announced that Isobel Langton has been chosen to succeed Andy Chapman, who announced his decision to retire as CEO in February 2020.

Most recently she served as chief executive of Royal London's intermediary division, where she oversaw and implemented the insurer's protection business strategy and led the pensions business. Prior to that, she was group customer service director at Royal London and has also held senior roles within Scottish Life and Irish Life Assurance.

Langton starts the position in April 2021 (subject to regulatory approval) following a year-long search which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallace Dobbin, chairman at The Exeter, said: "Isobel is a naturally inspirational and collaborative leader with deep knowledge and experience within our sector. We knew that we wanted someone who had experience of running a large business, but just as importantly was the right cultural fit. Isobel not only has a passion for delivering excellent customer service and is committed to the ideals of mutuality, but she is focused on developing high performing teams."

Isobel Langton said: "The Exeter has an excellent track record and Andy has created a truly member-focused organisation with a highly engaged team. It was clear to me that this is an organisation with real purpose, something that is hugely important in current times. I am excited by the opportunities ahead and what we can achieve together."