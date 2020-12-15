Aviva appoints Doug Brown as CEO of UK & Ireland Life Insurance

He is currently CEO of Canada Life in the UK and will join Aviva’s group exec committee

Aviva has announced the appointment of Doug Brown as CEO of its UK & Ireland life insurance operations.

Doug is currently CEO of Canada Life in the UK and will join Aviva's group executive committee, reporting to Aviva Group CEO, Amanda Blanc. He is expected to join Aviva in April 2021 and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Bringing three-decades-worth of senior management experience from the life insurance sector, Brown has led Canada Life's UK business for the past six years. Prior to this he was Canada Life's UK chief operating officer and has also held a number of other senior roles in the sector including chief risk officer at Aviva Europe and regional president of AIG Life, UK & Ireland.

Doug succeeds Angela Darlington who has decided to move away from corporate life and will leave Aviva in April 2021, after a period of handover with Doug.

Amanda Blanc, Aviva group chief executive officer, said: "Our aim is to be the UK's leading insurer, providing customers with all their savings, retirement and insurance needs, at every step of their lives. Doug is a great appointment for Aviva and he will play a key role as we transform Aviva's performance in the UK.

"Angela Darlington has been with Aviva for nearly two decades across a number of senior roles. She has been a relentless champion of our customers and values throughout her time at Aviva and she goes with our thanks and very best wishes."

Doug Brown, said: "Aviva is very well placed for success in the UK with a strong brand and excellent partner and customer relationships. I am excited to be joining Aviva and extending our leadership in the life insurance market."

Last week we reported that AIG's CEO for life insurance Adam Winslow had been appointed by Aviva as CEO of international, a new role created by the insurer.