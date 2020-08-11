Tom Baigrie: Protection advisers should be involved in the claim
‘It would feel wrong to not be there when a customer needs help’
LifeSearch CEO explores the role that advisers can play alongside insurers in the claims process
I've always thought that a protection broker should try to help their customers who need to make a claim. I'm not sure many do. We have struggled for years to get insurers to notify us when our customers claim, and most now do so in a timely fashion, so we can get in touch and offer help alongside that offered by the life insurer's own claims team. This serves the market and the customer well and us too. The customer benefits by having an experienced and unequivocally supportive voice on their...
