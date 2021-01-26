New CEO and chairman appointed at PES

Tobin Murphy-Coles and Stuart Gray now at the helm of employee benefits consultancy (EBC)

Chiltern Capital-backed PES has recruited a new CEO and chairman to lead its ‘ambitious' growth plans, according to the firm.

Tobin Murphy-Coles is taking over from PES founder Ian Rummels and with him he brings Stuart Gray, founder and chairman of Portus, which was acquired by Aon in 2017. Gray joins the business as non-executive chairman as of January 2021.

Murphy-Coles is ex-chief compliance officer (CCO) of Lorica, which was acquired by Aon in 2014 and is also co-founder of wellbeing tech provider Earthmiles, and he recently supported Cushon with the launch of its workplace wellbeing pension proposition.

Both have been brought into to expand and grow PES in the mid-market space, an area that has become underserved due to consolidation of other EBCs in the sector.

"There is a substantial opportunity for an ambitious EBC like PES to respond to the real needs of businesses in difficult times. Mid-sized firms still want to offer market leading reward and benefit offerings. However, they need to counter-balance this with financial pressures due to volatility caused by the pandemic. The consolidation of other similar EBCs into global Employee Benefit has left many firms wondering where they can go for clear, simple reward benefit strategies underpinned by effective technology."

Stuart Gray added: "PES, under the guidance of Tobin and his leadership team, is strongly placed to provide a creative solution to the mid-market. I firmly believe the global pandemic has opened all of our minds to new ways of working and new approaches to employee benefits, I look forward to helping Tobin and the team realise our shared vision."