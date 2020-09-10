Matthew Chapman: Why protection advice needs its own Martin Lewis

The power of social media, the importance of income protection and taking protection to the masses

On this month's COVER Podcast, editor Adam Saville is joined by Matthew Chapman, a protection adviser for Plus Protect who has this week started his own agency MCAB to provide sales training and social media courses to protection advisers.

Matthew has kicked up quite a storm on social media of late through using LinkedIn videos to raise awareness about the benefits of income protection (IP).

Some of you will be aware of his series on COVER, offering practical tips for advisers to make IP more relatable to clients.

Matthew's M.O is about keeping it simple - finding understandable connection points with customers, which he believes adds more value to conversations about protection as a result.

As well as this we touch upon the psychology around talking about financial resilience with customers, why advisers should prioritise IP and how - with a fresh approach and the right ingredients - the adviser market has the potential to take protection to the masses - much like how Martin Lewis has helped transform the consumer champion space. Listen to it below.